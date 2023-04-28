David Rohde: Pence is 'the most important Jan 6 witness' in terms of Trump's mindset, his intent

According to NBC News, former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury about the January 6 insurrection. While some may question Pence's motivation for testifying, DOJ sources believe his testimony is crucial in understanding Trump's role and intent in the insurrection. NewYorker.com's executive editor, David Rohde, and MSNBC Legal Analyst, Danny Cevallos, weigh in on what this means for Trump's ongoing legal woes. April 28, 2023