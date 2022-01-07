IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Thursday reminded us of Capitol Hill officers' sacrifices and how far House GOP has fallen

    11:41
  • Now Playing

    David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Why the adult bedtime story industry is booming

    06:37

  • Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves

    11:39

  • U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December

    03:20

  • Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired

    01:28

  • U.S. midterms, Russia, culture wars on Top Risks for 2022

    07:51

  • How the GOP has become the party of Trump's 'big lie'

    11:45

  • The 'false prophets' behind the January 6 attacks

    08:36

  • Chicago mayor: City teachers union flexes power at the expense of our children

    05:00

  • 'The foundation here is bogus,' Bob Woodward on election fraud claims

    08:17

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6

    05:48

  • Rep. Crow: We must be serious about rising domestic extremism

    10:18

  • Joe: We should look past the mobs to the architects of Jan. 6

    07:07

  • NYC mayor defends decision to keep schools open as virus cases surge

    07:58

  • Trump cancels news conference; former official details plot to overturn election

    11:21

  • Capitol Hill on alert ahead of January 6 anniversary

    09:13

  • Are we harming kids to protect adults who won't protect themselves?

    10:40

  • Capitol officer: Get all the facts out about Jan. 6, and let people make reasonable decisions

    05:04

  • Rep. Raskin remembers his son and why it's important to drain the word 'suicide' of its power

    04:25

Morning Joe

David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

07:26

The New Yorker's David Remnick and Jill Lepore discuss a worrying global trend of declining democracy and why the United States isn't immune to this trend.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Joe: Thursday reminded us of Capitol Hill officers' sacrifices and how far House GOP has fallen

    11:41
  • Now Playing

    David Remnick: Democracy is in peril around the world, and U.S. not exempt

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Why the adult bedtime story industry is booming

    06:37

  • Dr. Sanjay Gupta on living with Covid, building up cognitive reserves

    11:39

  • U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December

    03:20

  • Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests expired

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All