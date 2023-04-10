IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

    11:04

  • How young voters are proving crucial in an 'off-off year'

    11:13

  • Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    David Ignatius: Biden needs to articulate his goals with Russia, China more clearly

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Polarization, shifting boundaries have cut swing seats in half: report

    05:47

  • WH 'disagrees strenuously' with Texas judge's decision on abortion pill

    04:09

  • Jen Palmieri: Donald Trump knows he's vulnerable

    08:23

  • 'Stop attacking Gov. DeSantis': GOP focus group has advice for Trump

    09:26

  • Number of Americans supporting decision to charge Trump rises

    07:01

  • Texas man convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally could be pardoned

    02:22

  • Taiwan reports 70 Chinese warplanes and 11 ships in surrounding waters

    04:09

  • 45 percent of girls who use TikTok say they feel 'addicted' to it: Report

    06:11

  • How scientists are learning how to program human life

    06:11

  • Former Manhattan Assistant DA: 'A very, very solid case' against Trump

    04:05

  • Congressional Black Caucus calls for expelled state reps. to be reinstated

    08:04

  • A discussion on Passover, Easter and Ramadan

    10:59

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin on expulsion: These events becoming turning points

    02:32

  • House GOP subpoenas ex-prosecutor in probe of Trump indictment

    07:04

  • I'm exhausted but hopeful: Black lawmaker discusses expulsion

    06:41

  • Charlie Sykes: The stupidity of Tennessee expulsion 'it burns'

    10:51

Morning Joe

David Ignatius: Biden needs to articulate his goals with Russia, China more clearly

03:12

The Washington Post's David Ignatius asks '[A]t a time when the global landscape looks pretty good for the United States, why does it feel so bad?' Ignatius joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 10, 2023

  • The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

    11:04

  • How young voters are proving crucial in an 'off-off year'

    11:13

  • Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    David Ignatius: Biden needs to articulate his goals with Russia, China more clearly

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Polarization, shifting boundaries have cut swing seats in half: report

    05:47

  • WH 'disagrees strenuously' with Texas judge's decision on abortion pill

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All