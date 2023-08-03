IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

  • Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

  • Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report

  • George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

  • Ken Dilanian: A real trap that Jack Smith has set for Donald Trump

  • Joe: It was Republicans who stood up to Trump

  • 'Outrage Machine': How social media thrives on divisive content

Morning Joe

Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg joins Morning Joe to discuss the four-count indictment against former President Trump and why he says Trump won't get his wish to move the January 6 trial out of Washington D.C. to "politically unbiased" West Virginia.Aug. 3, 2023

