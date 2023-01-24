IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Dave Aronberg: Seditious conspiracy was a risk for the DOJ and it paid off

08:51

A jury on Monday convicted four members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy in the second batch of guilty verdicts related to the extremist group's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Politico's Josh Gerstein and Dave Aronberg discuss.Jan. 24, 2023

