  • What to look for if Trump is indicted by the DOJ

  • Chris Christie says campaign will focus on Trump's presidential record

  • House members seek sanctions on people involved in Iranian oil sales

  • Andrew Weissmann: No question Trump will be charged, now a matter of 'when'

    Dave Aronberg: An indictment could be coming 'any day now'

    Pence weighs in on support for eventual GOP nominee: What it means

  • Is Pence's speaking truth to power something to celebrate or criticize?

  • Writer who left day job and traveled the country details experience in 'America the Beautiful?'

  • Army Secretary: 'Woke military' criticisms are undermining our recruiting

  • Everyone in the golf world caught off guard by merger, says writer

  • The impact of big tech rolling back misinformation measures

  • Steve Rattner breaks down what's driving America's sour mood

  • Joe: Gov. Newsom is calling out 'abhorrent' moves by DeSantis

  • Richard Haass: PGA/LIV Golf merger a question of 'when' and not 'if'

  • Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testifies before grand jury

  • Christie enters race, blasts Trump as 'lonely, self-consumed...mirror hog'

  • 'Kimberly Akimbo' star says show has taught her the preciousness of life

  • 'Supermajority' looks at how SCOTUS divided America

  • Diego Luna: 'Andor' is an intimate show about people trying to survive oppression

  • Mark Leibovich: New MLB rules saved baseball

Morning Joe

Dave Aronberg: An indictment could be coming 'any day now'

A federal grand jury in Florida is meeting in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Trump's lawyers were told in a meeting with Smith that the former president is a target of the investigation. The Morning Joe panel discusses what it means and why an indictment could come 'any day now'.June 8, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

