Danny Cevallos: The appearance of impropriety central to DA Willis misconduct allegations

Joe: Trump's cynicism once again cost Republicans the election05:46
- Now Playing
Danny Cevallos: The appearance of impropriety central to DA Willis misconduct allegations05:13
- UP NEXT
'He's a dream role': Actor on portraying Bob Marley in new film05:13
Trump arrives for hush money trial hearing02:50
Trump hush money case jury selection begins March 2504:01
Special counsel asks SCOTUS to act quickly in Trump immunity case06:52
Republican senator hits back at colleague for ageist comments04:56
Trump goes on odd tangent about golf while talking about NATO04:46
'A little bit bizarre': House Intel chair makes cryptic warning of 'serious' security threat'04:19
Mother of two, a radio station DJ, shot dead at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration10:03
Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery06:53
'We need this funding': WH urges importance of $95B foreign aid package06:17
A call for enshrining the right to vote in the Constitution05:42
House GOP made themselves look foolish over impeachment: Rep. Raskin07:44
House member slams GOP for being 'The Real House Republicans of Congress'10:27
Nikki Haley blasts Trump for attempting to 'take' election over RNC endorsements03:43
Trump's long history of fawning over Putin03:29
Joe thanks the Senate Republicans who voted for the foreign aid bill02:18
GOP senator says 'Putin is on top of his game' while saying U.S. forced Russia into Ukraine War08:13
Joe: Republicans are losing because of one self-inflicted Trump wound after another07:09
Joe: Trump's cynicism once again cost Republicans the election05:46
- Now Playing
Danny Cevallos: The appearance of impropriety central to DA Willis misconduct allegations05:13
- UP NEXT
'He's a dream role': Actor on portraying Bob Marley in new film05:13
Trump arrives for hush money trial hearing02:50
Trump hush money case jury selection begins March 2504:01
Special counsel asks SCOTUS to act quickly in Trump immunity case06:52
Play All