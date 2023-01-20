IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Danny Cevallos: Prosecutors' theory of the Baldwin case has a lot of holes

    12:10
Morning Joe

Danny Cevallos: Prosecutors' theory of the Baldwin case has a lot of holes

12:10

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday. Legal analyst Danny Cevallos joins Morning Joe to discuss the charges.Jan. 20, 2023

    Danny Cevallos: Prosecutors' theory of the Baldwin case has a lot of holes

    12:10
