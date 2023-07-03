Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south

Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
DeSantis faces criticism over anti-LGBTQ video02:44
Lindsey Graham booed by home state Republicans05:01
- Now Playing
Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south02:31
- UP NEXT
Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting09:50
'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath09:01
Jess Bravin: Eliminating 'racial preferences' has been a driving part of Roberts' jurisprudence for decades.06:13
Joe: 'A happy ending' seems unlikely for Trump in this battle with Jack Smith06:00
'Key figure in indictment revealed': Susie Wiles identified in Trump's classified docs case05:38
'Can money stop Trump in 2024?': Koch network's $70M move05:12
'Immigrants leaving Florida in fear': New immigration law sparks exodus of workers05:37
Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland07:51
'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta05:30
Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion05:37
Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist03:28
Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness08:35
Mark Polymeropoulos: 'NATO and Ukraine can outlast Putin'05:56
'Inside Iranian uprising': Changing attitudes of courageous youth04:53
DeSantis vows to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected03:22
Majority of Americans view Trump's handling of classified documents as illegal, poll finds05:37
Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
DeSantis faces criticism over anti-LGBTQ video02:44
Lindsey Graham booed by home state Republicans05:01
- Now Playing
Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south02:31
- UP NEXT
Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting09:50
'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath09:01
Play All