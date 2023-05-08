IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott

    09:43
  • UP NEXT

    Clarence Thomas documentary charts the justice's controversial path

    09:38

  • Newly-elected chair of South Carolina Democrats looks to 2024

    06:30

  • Jonathan Chait: Conservatives making serious attempt to change education

    06:05

  • How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients

    05:18

  • Why the gun industry wants malls and schools to be war zones

    08:01

  • Outgoing Chicago mayor: I leave office with my head held high

    09:14

  • 'Shocking and saddening': House member calls out Texas governor's inaction on guns

    10:10

  • Biden approval rating at new low, over half of voters support charging Trump

    03:21

  • Investigators examining Texas shooting suspect's social media posts

    03:20

  • A new book looks at Jackie Kennedy's journalism ambitions

    05:36

  • London mayor: King Charles will celebrate the diversity of our great country

    06:40

  • It's about our kids being safe in school: Singer weighs in on gun crisis

    05:11

  • Florida bill seeking to ban Chinese citizens from owning land passes House

    03:53

  • EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine

    02:48

  • Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law

    06:09

  • Sen. Fetterman: Depression isn't a Dem or GOP issue; it's a human issue

    06:15

  • Luke Russert remembers his father in 'Look for Me There'

    10:48

  • Joe: Shouldn't we know more about who Leonard Leo is?

    06:08

  • Conservative activist directed fees to Ginni Thomas, urged her name be left off paperwork: WaPo

    09:47

Morning Joe

Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott

09:43

Following a mass shooting Saturday night at Allen Premium Outlets, northeast of Dallas, Texas that killed eight, a new Dallas Morning News editorial is urging the state's Gov. Greg Abbott to act on gun violence. The Morning Joe panel discusses the shooting and Abbott's recent remarks on how Texas is bolstering mental health funding.May 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott

    09:43
  • UP NEXT

    Clarence Thomas documentary charts the justice's controversial path

    09:38

  • Newly-elected chair of South Carolina Democrats looks to 2024

    06:30

  • Jonathan Chait: Conservatives making serious attempt to change education

    06:05

  • How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients

    05:18

  • Why the gun industry wants malls and schools to be war zones

    08:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All