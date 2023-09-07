IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor

    05:40

  • Proud Boys leader to be sentenced Tuesday

    02:29

  • White House calls for short-term spending bill

    04:54

  • Trumpworld sees Haley surging toward DeSantis

    06:31

  • Idalia now a hurricane, likely to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday

    01:02

  • Rep. Dingell: I will do anything I can to keep the government open

    04:42

  • Ex-Santos staffer charged with impersonating Speaker McCarthy to raise funds

    04:40

  • Prominent Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims

    05:44

  • Sen. Cruz: Every time there's more bad news about Hunter Biden, Trump gets indicted again

    04:22

  • Fulton County DA to present election case this week

    04:21

  • Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact

    04:55

  • Excessive heat warnings issued across the south

    04:39

  • Ohio special election could play decisive role in abortion fight

    04:06

  • Democrats overperforming in 2023 special elections: Report

    05:11

  • DOJ holds off on charging co-conspirators

    05:33

  • Obama promises to help Biden win reelection in 2024

    03:06

  • Trump indicted in 2020 election case

    05:30

  • Gov. Abbott defends barrier wall: ‘I will protect our sovereignty’ against cartels and illegal immigration

    04:25

  • House GOP starts August recess early despite shutdown deadlines

    04:32

Way Too Early

DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

04:02

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested that juror identities remain confidential in the ongoing Georgia election interference case, citing concerns about potential harassment and intimidation. Jill Habig, Founder and CEO of Public Rights Project, joins Way Too Early to discuss the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the trial and the rule of law. Sept. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor

    05:40

  • Proud Boys leader to be sentenced Tuesday

    02:29

  • White House calls for short-term spending bill

    04:54

  • Trumpworld sees Haley surging toward DeSantis

    06:31

  • Idalia now a hurricane, likely to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday

    01:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All