Culture wars are all the GOP has and they'll put it front-and-center, says House member

House Intel Committee member, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., discusses FBI Director Chris Wray's testimony before the Judiciary Committee. During the hearing Wray defended himself against Republican conspiracy theories. Rep. Himes also discusses how far-right members of the GOP are using an annual defense bill to defund Ukraine war aid, abortion and transgender medical care.July 13, 2023