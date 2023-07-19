Crypto's winners and losers: Ben McKenzie exposes the dark side of cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency's pyramid-like structure sees a small percentage of individuals profiting while the majority succumb to financial losses. Comparisons to Ponzi schemes and multi-level marketing reveal the harsh reality for retail traders. Ben McKenzie, actor and co-author of "Easy Money: Cryptocurrency Casino Capitalism and the Golden Age of Fraud," joins Morning Joe to delve into the inner workings of the crypto industry and the harsh reality behind cryptocurrencies.July 19, 2023