Morning Joe

Jason Isbell: As a musician, I'm trying to let people know they're not alone

08:43

Four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell joins Morning Joe to discuss 'Weathervanes,' his latest album, what motivates him to write music, raising awareness around gun violence and his reaction to Jason Aldean's controversial 'Try That in a Small Town', which he says is 'not the truth'.July 24, 2023

