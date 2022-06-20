IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    58 percent of Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6: poll

    06:53

  • Why a prosecution of Trump would face challenges

    04:53

  • Despite a backlash, is feminism losing cultural vitality?

    07:19

  • Women over 50 having an impact on the battle for Roe

    04:49

  • Why Philadelphia police grapple with the strains of service

    07:51

  • Why the Jan. 6 committee hearings are 'exceeding expectations'

    03:07

  • Joe: It is jarring to see a hero like Rep. Crenshaw being confronted like this

    02:22

  • Joe: Judge Luttig is right, Trump is still a clear and present danger to the U.S.

    11:06

  • There has to be further investigation into Jan. 5 tour, says former CIA officer

    11:35

  • Search continues for missing Americans in Ukraine

    04:30

  • 'Approach life like a game': Son details the life of his 'World's Greatest Negotiator' father

    05:55

  • Michael Beschloss: Watergate hearings led to a number of indictments

    07:23

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for kids as young as six months

    00:36

  • Fathers of Jacob Blake, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin sit down for Father's Day special

    08:08

  • Joe: Eastman clearly working with Trump to try and commit sedition against the U.S.

    03:12

  • Rev. Al: Chairman Thompson, Rep. Cheney have risen to real heights

    03:22

  • Historian traces the historical significance of Juneteenth

    07:28

  • Joe on Thursday revelations: Trump on Jan. 6 was working to cause harm or death to Pence

    07:40

  • USAFacts releases its America in Facts report for 2022

    09:21

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Shrinkflation, tipping, delivery workers eating your food

    06:19

Morning Joe

Could Ginni Thomas face 'criminal liability'?

06:19

The January 6 Committee is seeking testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and NYT reporter Michael Schmidt join Morning Joe to discuss.June 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    58 percent of Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6: poll

    06:53

  • Why a prosecution of Trump would face challenges

    04:53

  • Despite a backlash, is feminism losing cultural vitality?

    07:19

  • Women over 50 having an impact on the battle for Roe

    04:49

  • Why Philadelphia police grapple with the strains of service

    07:51

  • Why the Jan. 6 committee hearings are 'exceeding expectations'

    03:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All