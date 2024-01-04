Conway: 'Kowtowing to a psychopath' is not worth a congressional seat

Top Republican figures, including House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, have recently endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential campaign — despite Trump's previous criticisms of their leadership abilities and decisions, such as Emmer's vote to certify the 2020 election and Scalise's health concerns. George Conway and Jen Psaki call out the lack of personal integrity among these GOP leaders and note Trump's continued influence over the GOP.Jan. 4, 2024