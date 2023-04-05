IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Conservative justice lashes out at winner in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Morning Joe

Conservative justice lashes out at winner in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

03:22

Janet Protasiewicz, a judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, has won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, NBC News projects, giving liberals their first majority on the state’s highest court in 15 years. Protasiewicz defeated conservative Dan Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice. On Tuesday, Kelly gave a less-than-charitable concession speech.April 5, 2023

