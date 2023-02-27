IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Joe: Where are the grown ups in the GOP?

    04:18

  • Democrats need to make appeal to blue-collar voters, says former House member

    09:17
    Congresswoman announces her bid for Michigan Senate seat

    01:33
    Popular comic strip dropped after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

    06:19

  • Former House Speaker says he won't attend RNC if Trump is nominee

    03:48

  • What the Ukraine military needs going forward

    10:15

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Past year in Ukraine shows the magic of leadership

    06:51

  • Joe: Secy. Buttigieg did exactly what he should have in criticizing GOP deregulation

    05:19

  • Trump makes bizarre claim his visit to East Palestine boosted ratings

    02:11

  • 'I wanted to hold them accountable': Secy. Yellen confronts Russian officials at G20

    10:27

  • Joe: There is nothing conservative about DeSantis attacking businesses

    11:40

  • 'Predictable' special counsel would want to speak with Pence: Fmr. Jan 6 lead investigator

    06:58

  • Kyiv standing strong after first year of war

    07:02

  • Defense secretary: Putin assumed the world wouldn't care, and that didn't happen

    05:08

  • Putin has destroyed credibility through miscalculation: Jake Sullivan

    05:52

  • Secy. Blinken: A year in, Ukraine and NATO are more united

    06:52

  • Putin miscalculated Ukraine's bravery, says president of European Commission

    03:18

  • Gen. Milley: Russia failed strategically and operationally in Ukraine

    05:16

  • 'It's a war for democracy': Ukrainian soldier on what's at stake in the country

    04:26

Morning Joe

Congresswoman announces her bid for Michigan Senate seat

01:33

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is announcing her run for the Michigan Senate seat that will be open when Sen. Debbie Stabenow retires.Feb. 27, 2023

