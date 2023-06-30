IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath

09:01

Months after a train derailment in Ohio, residents of East Palestine continue to suffer from headaches, nausea, and other health issues. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins Morning Joe to discuss the challenges communities like East Palestine face in their fight for environmental justice. Brockovich stresses the urgency of addressing infrastructure issues, providing accurate information, and supporting affected communities to prevent future environmental crises and protect public health.  June 30, 2023

