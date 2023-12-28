IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Colorado GOP asks SCOTUS to take up Trump ballot case

00:56

The Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to overturn a state court ruling saying former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president in the state because of his role in events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 28, 2023

