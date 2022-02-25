Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joins Morning Joe to discuss the Republican party's softness towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, and how "what's left of the Republican party" must stand up to those giving "aid and comfort" to leaders like Putin.Feb. 25, 2022
