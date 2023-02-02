IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25

  • Why '& Juliet' is a story about second chances

    06:53

  • Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee

    04:17

  • House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    Classified documents shouldn't be out of classified spaces, says House member

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • 'Of course we'll find a path' on debt ceiling, says OMB director

    03:58

  • Rep. Maxine Waters says Putin, Xi and Kim have Trump in common

    02:26

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40

  • Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20

  • Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling

    07:37

  • Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

    10:49

  • Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

  • Jordan Klepper crashes a Trump 'intimate event' in South Carolina

    07:39

  • Joy Division, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson are 2023 Rock Hall nominees

    06:11

  • 'My expectations are modest': Oversight member on coming meetings

    04:15

  • FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home

    04:50

  • David Frum: Republicans need to stop being jerks

    11:24

  • The RNC is doubling down on two failed strategies

    04:56

Morning Joe

Classified documents shouldn't be out of classified spaces, says House member

04:25

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., has been named the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the handling of classified documents, why he says there's no need for legislation on documents. Rep. Himes also weighs in on Rep. McCarthy blocking Dems from serving on the Intel Commitee.Feb. 2, 2023

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25

  • Why '& Juliet' is a story about second chances

    06:53

  • Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee

    04:17

  • House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    Classified documents shouldn't be out of classified spaces, says House member

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All