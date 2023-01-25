Joe: Pence's, Biden's handling of documents sheds light on how Trump handled his

McCarthy selects Covid conspiracy theorist for pandemic panel11:02
Sen. Murphy: When you join Congress, you must agree to pay the bills07:17
Biden WH reportedly preparing to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine01:38
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols' death is an outrage and race is still involved06:49
- Now Playing
Joe: Pence's, Biden's handling of documents sheds light on how Trump handled his07:48
- UP NEXT
Dave Aronberg: Seditious conspiracy was a risk for the DOJ and it paid off08:51
'Nobody should have to go through this': Seven killed in Half Moon Bay shooting03:29
Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' season two begins with 'biblical level of crisis'05:30
Does America have a civics deficit?07:38
Eugene Robinson: The DOJ has to go after Trump for what he did07:25
Rep. Omar: Do Republicans want to continue their hypocrisy over committees?07:05
Sen. Booker to GOP on debt limit: Govern or get out of the way09:02
'I know I'm preserving this seat': Arizona Democrat on running for Sinema's seat09:58
The unlikely alliance of Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene04:28
Joe: Why do Republicans keep blocking sensible background checks?11:53
Richard Haass on the Ten Habits of Good Citizens07:42
Rep. Schiff: Members of Congress shouldn't be in office if they won't stand up to gun industry08:18
WH: Biden offered up unprecedented access to every room of his home12:02
Trump honors Diamond at memorial service but says he doesn't know Silk07:18
Sen. Warren: Republicans are threatening to wreck our economy to protect a wealthy handful11:49
McCarthy selects Covid conspiracy theorist for pandemic panel11:02
Sen. Murphy: When you join Congress, you must agree to pay the bills07:17
Biden WH reportedly preparing to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine01:38
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols' death is an outrage and race is still involved06:49
- Now Playing
Joe: Pence's, Biden's handling of documents sheds light on how Trump handled his07:48
- UP NEXT
Dave Aronberg: Seditious conspiracy was a risk for the DOJ and it paid off08:51
Play All