  • Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of 3 U.S. college students of Palestinian descent

  • WH: We'd like to see a humanitarian pause extend as far as possible

    Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself

    Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause enters final day but 'hopeful signs' of an extra day

  • Israeli family shares effects of Arab-Israeli conflict on 5 generations

  • The Economist looks ahead to 2024

  • Political scientist shares 'the one part of this poll that gives me chills'

  • Frank DiLella picks his must-sees for Broadway's current season and for spring

  • Award-winning food entrepreneur shares her career journey

  • Why Biden has to give young voters a reason to turn out

  • ‘Just go real’: How Democrats should talk about Trump

  • WH: Hostage release deal product of intensive, behind-the-scenes diplomacy

  • Steve Rattner: Costs for Thanksgiving this year drop slightly

  • Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal, pause in fighting

  • 'Overlooked' shares obituaries of individuals first ignored by the NYT

  • David Axelrod is warning about Biden's chances in 2024

  • ‘I’m outraged beyond words’: Rev. Al on death of Dexter Wade

  • 'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

  • Democratic leaders can and should go more directly at Trump's rhetoric, says Sen. Coons

  • 'How dumb does he think people are?' Mika reacts to Tuberville's 'abortion after birth' remark

Morning Joe

Claire McCaskill: Trump doesn’t care about America nearly as much as he cares about himself

While President Biden called for national unity over the Thanksgiving holiday, former President Trump railed against his critics on his social media. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's latest rhetoric.Nov. 27, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

