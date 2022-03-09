IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

    06:06

  • 'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders

    02:56

  • Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'

    11:26

  • Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

    01:29

  • 'We're hitting him where it hurts most': WH advisor on Russian oil ban

    06:19

  • 'Blindsided' by public offer, U.S. rejects Poland's proposal on jets for Ukraine

    05:59

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

    06:20

  • 'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

    03:47

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

  • 'We think it is immoral' for foreign business to pay taxes to Russian government: Ukrainian MP

    05:23

  • U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

    01:44

  • Hillary Clinton: It’s important for the world to stand with Ukraine

    10:53

  • 'Families living in squash court': Ukrainian refugees take shelter in fitness center

    03:31

  • 'Churchill with a social media account': Zelenskyy's morale-boosting effect on Ukraine 

    09:23

  • Engel: Russian advance continues, but it continues slowly

    03:45

  • Russia, Ukraine agree to humanitarian ceasefire

    02:37

  • Major oil company to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

    01:46

  • Can lessons from the Cold War help us de-escalate?

    11:34

Morning Joe

Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united

05:45

The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum and Jeffrey Goldberg along with former Sen. Claire McCaskill join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.March 9, 2022

  • Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

    06:06

  • 'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders

    02:56

  • Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'

    11:26

  • Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All