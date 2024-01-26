Claire McCaskill: I wish Navarro’s sentence was ‘four years instead of four months’

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced on Thursday to four months in prison for contempt of Congress. Navarro was convicted on two counts of refusing to testify and supply documents to the January 6 committee, with the Federal judge admonishing Navarro's lack of remorse. Fmr U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Fmr. U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill weighs in on the sentencing.Jan. 26, 2024