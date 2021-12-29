Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress
09:07
Share this -
copied
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., remembers the life and legacy of her colleague, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-NV. Sen. Reid helped pass major legislation, including the Affordable Care Act.Dec. 29, 2021
January 6 House committee set to hold public hearings in new year
09:32
Now Playing
Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress
09:07
UP NEXT
'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change
08:31
The paradoxes of Eric Adams, incoming NYC mayor
06:16
Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?
08:09
Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations