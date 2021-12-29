IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress

Morning Joe

Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress

09:07

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., remembers the life and legacy of her colleague, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-NV. Sen. Reid helped pass major legislation, including the Affordable Care Act.Dec. 29, 2021

