Morning Joe

Circles close in on highest levels of government as DOJ issues dozens of subpoenas

08:48

The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas in the last week related to the actions of former President Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Morning Joe panel discusses what comes next and if charges could come before the midterms.Sept. 13, 2022

