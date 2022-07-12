IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

02:13

Rep. Jamie Raskin told NBC News' Ali Vitali that Trump's White House counsel Pat Cipollone backed up "almost everything" from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell testimony last month. "He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say," Raskin told Vitali. "I didn't see any contradiction there." July 12, 2022

