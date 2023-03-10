IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

    08:47

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

    07:27

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Why you'll be seeing DeSantis' face in Democratic ads

    04:19

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

    07:11

  • White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report

    05:06

  • Why Rep. Jim Jordan facing criticisms from some on the right

    03:17

  • Sen. Brown: East Palestine residents want to return to the lives they had

    08:01

  • Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad

    07:59

  • Trump has highest favorability in new Iowa polling, but DeSantis right behind him

    06:28

  • U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander

    05:42

  • How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51

  • Carole King: Logging is contributing to carbon emissions

    04:51

  • Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

    02:28

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23

  • Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

    09:06

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57

Morning Joe

Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

05:11

Donald Trump has been told he can testify before a grand jury in New York City next week as part of an investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who said she had slept with the former president, according to two of his attorneys. This move is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are nearing an indictment of the former president, according to NYT reporting. Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discusses.March 10, 2023

  • Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

    08:47

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

    07:27

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Why you'll be seeing DeSantis' face in Democratic ads

    04:19

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

    07:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All