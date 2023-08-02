Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

Joe: It was Republicans who stood up to Trump12:09
Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report08:05
George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law01:41
- Now Playing
Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election02:15
- UP NEXT
Ken Dilanian: A real trap that Jack Smith has set for Donald Trump02:42
'Outrage Machine': How social media thrives on divisive content05:41
Rep. Jim Himes: 'Some Republicans deny the facts, others avoid talking about Trump's legal troubles'06:54
Netanyahu's stance on Supreme Court ruling sparks concern: 'Israeli democracy in uncharted waters'04:25
New figure emerges in Trump's Federal Case: 'Employee Number Four could end up being a key witness in all this'06:29
'This is the implementation of our right for self-defense': Poroshenko on the reported drone attacks in Moscow06:05
Embracing Change at Any Age: Lessons from the Forbes 2023 50 Over 50 US List10:26
Rep. Goldman: 'Hunter Biden investigation is now very clearly a fishing expedition with no basis'09:23
US Ambassador focuses on food insecurity and human rights during UN Security Council presidency04:31
Gov. Abbott defends barrier wall: ‘I will protect our sovereignty’ against cartels and illegal immigration04:25
Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine03:48
Trump's base remains unfazed by legal troubles, polling shows05:23
'Defectors' of the Cold War: How their unauthorized flight shaped a globalized world03:48
Mesmerizing Magic: Antonio Diaz Comes to Broadway05:59
From Salem to QAnon: The enduring presence of conspiracies in American politics06:06
'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble08:54
Joe: It was Republicans who stood up to Trump12:09
Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report08:05
George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law01:41
- Now Playing
Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election02:15
- UP NEXT
Ken Dilanian: A real trap that Jack Smith has set for Donald Trump02:42
'Outrage Machine': How social media thrives on divisive content05:41
Play All