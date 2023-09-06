IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Christie slams DeSantis for not meeting with Biden while surveying Idalia damage

03:45

2024 Republican presidential candidate, fmr. Gov. Chris Christie, criticizes Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for not meeting with President Biden when Biden was surveying damage in Florida caused by Hurricane Idalia.Sept. 6, 2023

