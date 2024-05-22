IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Meloni among advocates lobbying Congress about Lyme disease funding
May 22, 202406:48

Morning Joe

Chris Meloni among advocates lobbying Congress about Lyme disease funding

06:48

Emmy-nominated actor Chris Meloni and producer Lindsay Keys recently led a group of Lyme disease advocates on a trip to Capitol Hill to advocate for those suffering with “long Lyme”. Meloni is part of the Global Lyme Alliance, and he joins Morning Joe along with Keys to discuss their trip to D.C. and the documentary 'The Quiet Epidemic'.May 22, 2024

