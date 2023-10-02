IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along

    Chris Matthews: Trump trusts nobody, and he isn't to be trusted

    'No one is above the law': NY AG Letitia James speaks ahead of trial start

  • 'We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator': Milley pushes back against Trump

  • Rep. Schiff: Speaker McCarthy does the right thing after doing everything else

  • Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

  • 'We should be unflinching': Marty Baron on the role of journalism in 2024

  • At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays

  • Joe: Sen. Feinstein was constantly looking for bipartisan legislation

  • Andrea Mitchell: Sen. Feinstein was a leading woman senator for generations

  • Claire McCaskill: Sen. Feinstein will be seen as a giant for the rest of history

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90

  • Jeffrey Goldberg: Trump has normalized treating Americans like enemies

  • Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump

  • Mimi Rocah: It doesn’t look good for Trump 

  • 'It's a clown show': Joe reacts to impeachment inquiry

  • U.S. Latinos generate $3.2T in GDP, report shows

  • 'A man ahead of his time': New documentary looks at Jerry Brown's life in politics

  • 'My head was spinning': Reporter reacts to RFK Jr.'s conspiracy theories

  • Music as a way to promote peace and democracy? State Department says yes

Morning Joe

Chris Matthews: Trump trusts nobody, and he isn't to be trusted

Chris Matthews joins Morning Joe to discuss the first day of Trump's New York fraud trial along with Trump's remarks about Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and her husband.Oct. 2, 2023

