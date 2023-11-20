Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them

Andrea Mitchell: Rosalynn Carter was such a path breaker12:11
- Now Playing
Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them09:15
- UP NEXT
A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney06:17
Fitness vs. unfit: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame 202404:59
Claire McCaskill: Biden campaign can't take any segment of the vote for granted06:51
'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments05:32
Lady Bird Johnson's story told in her own words06:05
'Periodical' aims to de-stigmatize menstruation and menopause02:41
Katty Kay launches the 'uplifting' new 'Influential with Katty Kay'02:03
House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. Santos from Congress06:27
'Criminal wannabe mastermind': Rep. Goldman reacts to Santos ethics report09:41
Steve Rattner: Confusion, misinformation clouds immigration debate08:13
Nikki Haley is snagging new donors and picking up momentum07:42
Survey says: George Santos' history of wild claims01:20
'There’s so much hypocrisy here': Joe reacts to Mike Johnson's 'depraved' America remarks12:12
Property Brothers on their climate activism and new shows08:18
Are Republicans governing by gesture?09:17
Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls12:45
Martin Scorsese details the six-year journey of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'08:58
FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing06:20
Andrea Mitchell: Rosalynn Carter was such a path breaker12:11
- Now Playing
Chris Matthews: New polling is a problem for Biden, and he'll have to overcome them09:15
- UP NEXT
A rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is a problem for all people, says attorney06:17
Fitness vs. unfit: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame 202404:59
Claire McCaskill: Biden campaign can't take any segment of the vote for granted06:51
'Pure fascism': Joe calls out Trump's 'hateful' comments05:32
Play All