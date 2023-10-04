IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Chris Matthews: McCarthy yielded his power to one guy from Florida

10:32

Chris Matthews joins Morning Joe to discuss Kevin McCarthy's Speakership and why he says Rep. McCarthy yielded his power to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.Oct. 4, 2023

