Chris Matthews: Gov. Kemp making it clear about Georgia's election results

Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump07:36
- Now Playing
Chris Matthews: Gov. Kemp making it clear about Georgia's election results11:21
- UP NEXT
Colorado Secretary of State weighs in on state's ties to Georgia indictment07:24
Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred08:44
Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment03:27
Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election02:36
'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments02:31
Sen. Schumer: Democrats are investing; Republicans are investigating07:51
Prominent Georgia Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims10:26
Trump didn't pay attorneys involved in efforts to overturn election04:07
What to do now that no one is changing their mind on Trump?06:35
Barbara McQuade: DA Willis understands the value of using RICO08:58
Georgia's former lieutenant governor calls investigation a pivot point for Republicans08:14
Why a pardon in Georgia won't come easily06:26
Joe: Party hacks are defending a guy who wants to be an autocrat08:33
Meacham: Pence probably saved the republic, but I don't always want to count on one person to do it08:18
Republican presidential candidate says he'd pardon Trump if elected01:41
Georgia state senator recalls 2020 meeting with Trump team05:36
Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?02:49
Broad and sweeping indictment with 'telling' number of unindicted co-conspirators09:41
Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump07:36
- Now Playing
Chris Matthews: Gov. Kemp making it clear about Georgia's election results11:21
- UP NEXT
Colorado Secretary of State weighs in on state's ties to Georgia indictment07:24
Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred08:44
Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment03:27
Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election02:36
Play All