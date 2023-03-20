IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Chris Matthews: After all this is over, I want Trump indicted for Jan. 6

    05:09
Morning Joe

Chris Matthews: After all this is over, I want Trump indicted for Jan. 6

05:09

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews joins Morning Joe to discuss a possible Trump indictment this week and why he says he wants to see Trump eventually indicted for his actions on January 6.March 20, 2023

