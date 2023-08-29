IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Idalia strengthens to hurricane as it advances toward Florida

  • Joyce Vance: Despite Super Tuesday, Trump has to show up when the judge orders

  • U.S. announces first 10 drugs for Medicare price negotiation

    Chris Christie: I'm unafraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump

    Eugene Robinson: Black people again are killed for being black

  • Vivek Ramaswamy seen in 2003 footage questioning Rev. Sharpton's experience

  • President Biden's age a significant concern for voters, polling shows

  • Trump campaign says it's raised $7.1M since Georgia mug shot

  • The man behind the March on Washington

  • Gov. DeSantis booed at vigil for victims of racially-motivated shooting

  • Nikki Haley ramps up attacks against VP Harris

  • House member slams 'total politics' of possible Biden impeachment inquiry

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Without a sense of community, we can't move forward

  • Matt Lewis: Trump, Ramaswamy show us how the worst get to the top

  • Trump's support drops six points after skipping debate

  • Federal judge to set date for January 6 trial

  • Rev. Al: Thousands gathered for intergenerational, interracial March on Washington

  • Investigators continue looking for evidence at site of racially-motivated shooting

  • Titan submersible disaster: 'This never happened before, and will never happen again'

  • 'Ayenda': Afghan women's soccer team's heroic escape from Taliban control 

Morning Joe

Chris Christie: I'm unafraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump

2024 Republican presidential candidate, fmr. Gov. Chris Christie, weighs in on the federal trial date set for Donald Trump, why he's the guy to beat President Biden and why he says nominating Trump for president is an 'enormous gift' to the Democrats.Aug. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Chris Christie: I'm unafraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump

    12:23
