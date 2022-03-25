Chief Justice must enforce a code of ethics for Supreme Court
Walter Isaacson joins Morning Joe to discuss how the U.S. must handle China in the long term and why he says Chief Justice Roberts must enforce a code of ethics for the Supreme Court justices.March 25, 2022
