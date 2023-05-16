IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Once again, another dud by John Durham

    08:03

  • DeSantis could have a potent message talking about GOP's 'culture of losing'

    08:05

  • 'Road to Surrender' looks at the end of World War II

    08:32
  • Now Playing

    Chasten Buttigieg hopes his new YA book will help families, parents, young people

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    How conservative operatives raised millions and made it disappear

    04:03

  • Microsoft CEO says we're moving to the 'co-pilot era' of AI

    06:04

  • Designer and activist Aurora James on her evolution and memoir

    07:54

  • How to combat misinformation online amid growing concerns

    11:04

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger brings attention to his climate initiative

    09:01

  • NC governor hopes at least one Republican will vote to uphold abortion veto

    09:22

  • Claire McCaskill: Pence wants to be the leader of moral movement but he can't condemn Trump

    08:35

  • Republicans in Texas pushing new voting restrictions

    06:13

  • Biden set to meet with Hill leaders Tuesday on debt limit

    04:54

  • Joe Klein: We need to think about how we cover Trump

    10:59

  • Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo

    08:41

  • Raise minimum age for social media, argues educator

    06:16

  • Drop in migrant border crossings after Title 42 causes anxiety at shelters

    03:14

  • Trump says he'll bring back Michael Flynn if he's re-elected

    04:44

  • Biden complaint informant has gone missing, says GOP Oversight Committee chair

    09:24

  • Biden approval numbers at 50 percent among registered voters

    03:05

Morning Joe

Chasten Buttigieg hopes his new YA book will help families, parents, young people

04:13

Author Chasten Buttigieg joins Morning Joe to discuss the young adult version of his book 'I Have Something to Tell You,' and why he hopes the book will help families, parents and young LGBT individuals.May 16, 2023

  • Once again, another dud by John Durham

    08:03

  • DeSantis could have a potent message talking about GOP's 'culture of losing'

    08:05

  • 'Road to Surrender' looks at the end of World War II

    08:32
  • Now Playing

    Chasten Buttigieg hopes his new YA book will help families, parents, young people

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    How conservative operatives raised millions and made it disappear

    04:03

  • Microsoft CEO says we're moving to the 'co-pilot era' of AI

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All