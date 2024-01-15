IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Heilemann: Odds of a shock-the-world upset in Iowa is close to zero

    06:35

  • Newly-released footage from inside Alaska Airlines flight shows plane in flight

    01:05

  • Biden and Democratic Party groups raised $97 million in final quarter of 2023

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Charlie Sykes: If DeSantis finishes third in Iowa, where does he have to go?

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al: MLK stood for nonviolence; he stood for change

    08:09

  • 'I came from the movement': Writer describes 'surreal' time 'inside the right-wing'

    07:51

  • Why Trump continues to resonate with evangelical voters

    09:11

  • Rep. Clyburn: We have the issues and the candidate on our side

    04:21

  • Jill Biden: I know the campaign will be tough, but I am confident we'll win

    09:17

  • Steve Inskeep and Joe Scarborough illustrate how to interview Trump in 2024

    08:23

  • Strikes against Houthis aimed at degrading, disrupting Houthis, says DOD press secretary

    09:20

  • John Heilemann: It's now a race for second place in Iowa

    07:24

  • Joe: Trump keeps saying things that work to his detriment

    09:58

  • 'God & Country' explores rise of Christian nationalism in America

    08:01

  • Jill Biden: Americans have a choice of strong, steady leadership or chaos and division

    10:52

  • 'Is Donald Trump a threat to our democracy?': Morning Joe gave DeSantis two chances to answer. He refused.

    02:48

  • Ron DeSantis: Trump engaging in 'massive' gaslighting when it comes to me

    10:27

  • Police respond to bomb threat at Judge Engoron's home

    06:46

  • Jill Biden: We cannot let go of our democracy

    07:16

  • Jill Biden: Democracy and our freedoms are what's on the line this year

    03:36

Morning Joe

Charlie Sykes: If DeSantis finishes third in Iowa, where does he have to go?

04:18

The Bulwark's Charlie Sykes joins Morning Joe to discuss all things Iowa as the 2024 Republican candidates make their final pitch.Jan. 15, 2024

  • John Heilemann: Odds of a shock-the-world upset in Iowa is close to zero

    06:35

  • Newly-released footage from inside Alaska Airlines flight shows plane in flight

    01:05

  • Biden and Democratic Party groups raised $97 million in final quarter of 2023

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Charlie Sykes: If DeSantis finishes third in Iowa, where does he have to go?

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al: MLK stood for nonviolence; he stood for change

    08:09

  • 'I came from the movement': Writer describes 'surreal' time 'inside the right-wing'

    07:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All