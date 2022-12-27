IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Weekend winter storm leaves 46 dead across the country

  • 'This is about putting Russia in the dark': Ukraine aims for February peace talks with Russia

    A Future Superhero and Friends traveled across the country 'to uplift humanity for the holidays'

    Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

  • Buffalo Mayor urges residents to 'stay patient and off the roads'

  • SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday

  • Winter storm leaves at least 57 people dead nationwide

  • 'I said I was Jew-ish': Rep.-elect Santos admits to lying about his background

  • Trapped in the trenches of Ukraine

  • Why 2022 was a major legislative year for the Democrats

  • Massive storm disrupts holiday travel on Monday

  • The Economist looks ahead to 2023

  • Who received the most political attention in 2022?

  • Please stay home: New York town supervisor’s plea to citizens after storm

  • The U.S. tackles growing flu and Covid cases

  • Takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee's 18-month probe

  • Inside the January 6 Committee

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Is Will Smith's brand permanently damaged?

  • New York Times picks the best books of 2022

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Crypto tanks and has big tech's bubble burst?

Morning Joe

A Future Superhero and Friends traveled across the country 'to uplift humanity for the holidays'

The 'A Future Superhero and Friends' charity traveled to all 50 states over 20 days to connect with people in need over the holidays. Founder, Yuri Williams, joins Morning Joe to discuss the charity, its origin, what they've seen across the country, and how you can get involved.Dec. 27, 2022

