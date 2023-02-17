IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

    08:13

  • Rebecca Gitlitz: The Rudy Giuliani story is really about perception

    12:35
  • Now Playing

    CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

    08:38

  • Rattner: Britain's economy is 'in pretty rough shape' 

    04:05

  • MAGA-zine: A satirical look at 'Maga-World'

    08:00

  • Greg Bluestein: Trump's statement that he was exonerated in election probe is a flat-out lie

    06:06

  • Fetterman likely to remain in inpatient care for clinical depression for 'a few weeks'

    04:23

  • How Cisco is doing good for the world - and their business

    06:46

  • Harris: We shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon because it needed to be shot down

    04:05

  • EPA Chief: We will be here until the job is done

    03:41

  • Appeals court rules against Kari Lake in challenge of election results

    08:15

  • Why Trump supporters will likely never support Pence

    10:46

  • Virginia House compromises and passes gun-related bill

    05:03

  • 'Unscripted' goes behind the scenes of the battle for power at CBS and Viacom

    05:27

  • 'Hand-Off' examines the Bush administration's national security and foreign policy

    08:51

  • Samantha Power: How democracy can win

    08:48

  • Ukraine's first lady to take the stage at 30/50 Summit

    05:38

  • Senators make new push to protect kids online

    06:57

  • Joe: Now Pence is claiming privilege that he can't tell the truth about Jan. 6?

    06:40

Morning Joe

CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

07:45

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new report on adolescents' mental health in the United States. The study found that adolescent girls are experiencing unprecedented levels of hopelessness, suicidal thoughts, and violence. The report also found that more than half of LGBTQ+ students are experiencing poor mental health, with more than 20% having attempted suicide in the past year. Director of polling at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University, John Della Volpe, joins the conversation. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 988 suicide & crisis lifeline.Feb. 17, 2023

  • Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

    08:13

  • Rebecca Gitlitz: The Rudy Giuliani story is really about perception

    12:35
  • Now Playing

    CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

    08:38

  • Rattner: Britain's economy is 'in pretty rough shape' 

    04:05

  • MAGA-zine: A satirical look at 'Maga-World'

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All