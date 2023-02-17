CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new report on adolescents' mental health in the United States. The study found that adolescent girls are experiencing unprecedented levels of hopelessness, suicidal thoughts, and violence. The report also found that more than half of LGBTQ+ students are experiencing poor mental health, with more than 20% having attempted suicide in the past year. Director of polling at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University, John Della Volpe, joins the conversation. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 988 suicide & crisis lifeline.Feb. 17, 2023