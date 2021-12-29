CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky joins Morning Joe to discuss the CDC's announcement that people who test positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms should isolate for five days, down from the previous recommendation of 10 days.Dec. 29, 2021
