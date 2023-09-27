IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 6

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney

    Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse

    Rep. Slotkin: UAW strike is about skilled trade workers and the middle class

  • 'This is a 9-1-1 for democracy': Don't 'sleepwalk' into second Trump presidency, says writer

  • 'Everyone thought they were joking': Take school shooting threats seriously, says PSA

  • North Korea to expel U.S. soldier Travis King

  • Sen. Menendez gets support from Republicans, set to appear in federal court

  • Author Carl Hiaasen releases new book, has some speaking events canceled

  • How a shutdown could impact health care for veterans

  • Trauma surgeon speaks to racism, violence and says book is 'roadmap to healing'

  • Better pay and benefits for UAW workers will help the economy, says senator

  • Military to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

  • Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop

  • Jon Meacham: What worries me most is what Trump says when he isn't confused

  • Claire McCaskill: This is one of the worst things Trump has ever said, where is the GOP?

  • Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

  • Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out

  • Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue

Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse

Former Trump White House aide and January 6th Committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, Cassidy Hutchinson, says '...we need to do everything we can as a country to have productive conversations this next year to make sure the closest Donald Trump ever gets to the White House again is when he reports to the federal courthouse in D.C. for his trial.'Sept. 27, 2023

