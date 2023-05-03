IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

    11:43

  • How country music can help in the gun reform fight

    04:11

  • 'Go woke, go broke': Florida residents weigh in on DeSantis' Disney feud

    04:26

  • Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in drone attack on the Kremlin

    09:27
    Joe: The defenses Trump's lawyers are using are out of the bad old days

    07:47
    Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope

    03:00

  • Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin

    05:19

  • Henry Winkler: I am on the edge of my seat with 'Barry' every week

    04:45

  • Fred Guttenberg: We are where we are today because the country listened to the gun lobby

    12:03

  • Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Sen. Padilla: 'The highest court shouldn't be subject to the lowest ethical standards'

    05:28

  • Bipartisan Senate push for protecting kids online

    05:40

  • We need social connection for our survival: Surgeon General on risks of loneliness

    10:33

  • Nikki Haley doubles down on her criticism of Biden's age

    06:15

  • Speaker McCarthy says 'I support aid for Ukraine' and that Russia should 'pull out'

    04:50

  • Hollywood writers go on strike after contract negotiations fail

    01:43

  • Search continues for Texas mass shooting suspect

    06:16

  • 'A very scary threat' that could make Biden unelectable

    08:24

  • Richard Engel: Protesters causing chaos in Paris over pension law

    06:22

  • Ben Smith: The early digital media scene culminated with Trump's election

    06:15

Lisa Birnbach, friend of E. Jean Carroll, testified in federal court Tuesday that the writer called her 'minutes' after she alleges Donald Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store, while an attorney for the former president told the judge that his client would not take the stand. Joe Scarborough and the New York Times' Mara Gay discuss the defenses from Trump's lawyers.May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

