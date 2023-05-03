Joe: The defenses Trump's lawyers are using are out of the bad old days

Lisa Birnbach, friend of E. Jean Carroll, testified in federal court Tuesday that the writer called her 'minutes' after she alleges Donald Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store, while an attorney for the former president told the judge that his client would not take the stand. Joe Scarborough and the New York Times' Mara Gay discuss the defenses from Trump's lawyers.May 3, 2023