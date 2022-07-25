IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Carolyn Maloney gears up for primary against colleague Jerry Nadler in redrawn N.Y. district

05:39

Rep. Carolyn Maloney joins Morning Joe to discuss her race against Rep. Jerry Nadler, her colleague and once-ally who has been pitted against her after a court-ordered redrawing of New York’s congressional district lines. Maloney pushes the need for more women in Congress in a post-Roe world, saying you "can't send a man to do a woman's job." July 25, 2022

Play All