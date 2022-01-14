IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08

  • Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

    06:21

  • Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'

    06:45

  • Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

    02:49

  • How Oath Keepers' 'seditious conspiracy' charges blew up GOP hope to downplay insurrection

    08:23

  • ‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’

    03:01

  • Trump criticizes politicians who play shy about booster shots

    07:00

  • Eric Holder on the battle against gerrymandering voting districts

    07:39

  • Why Biden's Bull Connor reference felt 'out of character'

    05:48

  • Lindsey Vonn: Important for me to learn who I was outside of skiing

    05:10

  • Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

    12:08

  • Rep. Val Demings: Law enforcement has a responsibility to get vaccinated

    08:52

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up for 'The Horsewoman'

    07:17

  • Joe: It all comes down to ‘The Big Grift'

    06:47

  • Sen. Murphy: We need to restore the filibuster to what people think it is

    10:28

  • Sen. Schumer: Mitt Romney knows Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren't the same

    05:56

  • Sen. Schumer: Efforts to curb voting rights a real threat to our democracy

    09:06

  • British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

    01:34

  • Did Biden overshoot the mark in voting rights speech?

    11:56

  • Outpouring of love and support following death of Bob Saget

    04:37

Morning Joe

Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'

06:02

Award winning singer songwriter and enviornmental activist Carole King joins Joe and Mika to discuss her new Op-Ed in The Hill, " Infrastructure Spending Should Not Facilitate Sawing Down Out National Forests".Jan. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08

  • Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

    06:21

  • Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'

    06:45

  • Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

    02:49

  • How Oath Keepers' 'seditious conspiracy' charges blew up GOP hope to downplay insurrection

    08:23

  • ‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’

    03:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All