Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'
06:02
Share this -
copied
Award winning singer songwriter and enviornmental activist Carole King joins Joe and Mika to discuss her new Op-Ed in The Hill, " Infrastructure Spending Should Not Facilitate Sawing Down Out National Forests".Jan. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy
11:08
Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again
06:21
Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'
06:45
Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition
02:49
How Oath Keepers' 'seditious conspiracy' charges blew up GOP hope to downplay insurrection
08:23
‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’