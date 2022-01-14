Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition
Carl Bernstein compares the modern Republican party's reaction to former President Donald Trump to the reaction to Watergate and Richard Nixon, and asks where the "courageous Republicans" like Barry Goldwater are. He also says the "whole" of the Republican Party, save Liz Cheney and few others, have "cravenly gone to sedition" by supporting a "seditious president." Jan. 14, 2022
